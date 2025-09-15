Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Metro Milwaukee to add 2,600+ new apartments in 2025, report shows

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Corliss affordable housing development under construction at 135 E. Becher St., Milwaukee.
The Corliss affordable housing development under construction at 135 E. Becher St., Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
RentCafe

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Metro Milwaukee is expected to add 2,624 new apartment units in 2025, a 51% increase over last year’s total, according to a new report from RentCafe. While that number places Milwaukee behind other Midwest metros like Columbus, Ohio (5,719 units), Minneapolis (5,659) and Indianapolis (4,609)—and well outside of the top 20 metros in the country—metro

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.