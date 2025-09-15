Metro Milwaukee to add 2,600+ new apartments in 2025, report shows

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Metro Milwaukee is expected to add 2,624 new apartment units in 2025, a 51% increase over last year’s total, according to a new report from RentCafe. While that number places Milwaukee behind other Midwest metros like Columbus, Ohio (5,719 units), Minneapolis (5,659) and Indianapolis (4,609)—and well outside of the top 20 metros in the country—metro

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Metro Milwaukee is expected to add 2,624 new apartment units in 2025, a 51% increase over last year’s total, according to a new report from RentCafe.

While that number places Milwaukee behind other Midwest metros like Columbus, Ohio (5,719 units), Minneapolis (5,659) and Indianapolis (4,609)—and well outside of the top 20 metros in the country—metro Milwaukee ranked 11th for the biggest increase in apartment unit deliveries in 2025 compared to 2024, the report found.

The report, which only considers buildings with more than 50 units, is based on projections from Yardi, using a proprietary algorithm that calculates confirmed and likely completions for 2025 based on certificates of occupancy, which is typically the final step before a property is considered completed.

Apartment development projects that have opened in metro Milwaukee in 2025 include the 261-unit Evoni apartment building in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward; Norden Range in Oconomowoc and Caroline Heights in Elm Grove, both developed by Mandel Group; the 67-unit Elevation 1659 on Milwaukee's Lower East Side; and affordable apartment buildings like ThriveOn King in the Bronzeville district and the first buildings of The Corliss in Bay View.

In recent years, both the city of Milwaukee and metro Milwaukee have ranked among the nation's tightest apartment markets and among those with the fastest rent growth, according to RentCafe, though a report from earlier this summer showed that the metro's apartment market was less competitive than in previous years.