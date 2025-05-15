Metro Milwaukee home sales down 5.3% in April

The number of homes sold in the four-county metro Milwaukee area was down 5.3% in April, year-over-year, according to the latest market report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

For the larger seven-county southeastern Wisconsin region, April home sales were down, but only by 0.4%.

Here’s a breakdown of April home sales by county, compared to April of 2024:

Walworth, 136, +41.7%

Racine, 207, +27.8%

Ozaukee, 92, +15%

Waukesha, 376, +5%

Washington, 136, -4.9%

Kenosha 125, -10.7%

Milwaukee, 780, -11.5%

Year-to-date, metro Milwaukee home sales are down 2.2%. April was the third month in a row of a year-over-year home sales decline for the metro area.

“The decrease in sales is more related to fewer properties available to buy than too few buyers,” the GMAR report says. The local housing market could use another 4,000 units for sale for buyers to choose from, the organization says.

“There are still many motivated buyers seeking to purchase a home,” the GMAR report says. “Brokers are reporting multiple offers for appropriately priced houses all over the metropolitan area. Properties in the $200,000 to $399,999 price range accounted for more than 45% of the April market. That is the sweet spot for Millennial and Generation Z first-time home buyers, as well as empty nesters looking to downsize.”

The average home sale in the four-county metro area was $424,344 in April, up 11.7% from a year ago, according to the report.