Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Metro Milwaukee home sales down 5.3% in April

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland

The number of homes sold in the four-county metro Milwaukee area was down 5.3% in April, year-over-year, according to the latest market report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

For the larger seven-county southeastern Wisconsin region, April home sales were down, but only by 0.4%.

Here’s a breakdown of April home sales by county, compared to April of 2024:

- Advertisement -
  • Walworth, 136, +41.7%
  • Racine, 207, +27.8%
  • Ozaukee, 92, +15%
  • Waukesha, 376, +5%
  • Washington, 136, -4.9%
  • Kenosha 125, -10.7%
  • Milwaukee, 780, -11.5%

Year-to-date, metro Milwaukee home sales are down 2.2%. April was the third month in a row of a year-over-year home sales decline for the metro area.

“The decrease in sales is more related to fewer properties available to buy than too few buyers,” the GMAR report says. The local housing market could use another 4,000 units for sale for buyers to choose from, the organization says.

“There are still many motivated buyers seeking to purchase a home,” the GMAR report says. “Brokers are reporting multiple offers for appropriately priced houses all over the metropolitan area. Properties in the $200,000 to $399,999 price range accounted for more than 45% of the April market. That is the sweet spot for Millennial and Generation Z first-time home buyers, as well as empty nesters looking to downsize.”

- Advertisement -

The average home sale in the four-county metro area was $424,344 in April, up 11.7% from a year ago, according to the report.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.