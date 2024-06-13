Logout
Metro Milwaukee exports down slightly in Q1

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Trucks line up to deliver agricultural products to the privately-operated Cofco International grain elevator in the Milwaukee harbor.
Exports from metro Milwaukee were down 3% in the first quarter compared to the same time in 2023, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Metro exports for the quarter totaled about $2.26 billion, down from roughly $2.33 billion to start 2023.

For the entire state, exports were down about 3.7% in the quarter, suggesting exports from outside Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties were down 4.1%.

Milwaukee’s performance ranked in the bottom half of 10 Midwestern metros tracked by the Census Bureau.

Indianapolis led the way with a 35% year-over-year increase to almost $6.7 billion. Peoria, Illinois also saw a strong increase of almost 21% to $1.35 billion.

Other gaining metro areas included St. Louis, up 4.2%, and Cleveland, up 0.3%.

Chicago, Kansas City and Minneapolis-St. Paul all saw decreases year-over-year, but each performed better than metro Milwaukee in the quarter.

Detroit, down 12%, and Columbus, Ohio, down 12.6%, were the only Midwest metros behind Milwaukee.

As a group, the 10 Midwest metros saw exports increase 0.4% to $51.1 billion.

Nationally, exports were up 0.1% in the quarter. Southern metros led the way with a combined 2.4% increase. The northeast was down 2.9% and the west was down 5%.

