Menomonee Falls-based refrigeration services company acquires South Carolina companies

Aircor provides industrial refrigeration services including design, installation and maintenance. Arctic Consulting specializes in providing consulting services related to industrial refrigeration energy management and PSM/RMP compliance. Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting are two different companies that essentially operate as one.“Cold Core Group's acquisition of these-based businesses helps to further cement the company's expansion to the East Coast, and support customers with an extended suite of services and capabilities,” the company said in a news release.In 2022, Cold Core Group opened a branch office in“Since then, Cold Core Group has generated significant momentum in the region,” the company said in a news release. “Aircor Refrigeration's operational presence in the eastern region will help support Cold Core Group's recent growth, while also offering more resources and scale to current Aircor customers.” Aircor Refrigeration and Cold Core Group have partnered together on several installation and service projects. "By formally combining Allen and the Aircor and Arctic teams with Cold Core Group, we enhance our ability to deliver even more services to current and prospective customers. Aircor and Arctic will help support the success we have experienced since opening a Cold Core Group branch office in the eastern region last year,” said, CEO of the Cold Core Group.Both Aircor Refrigeration, LLC and Arctic Consulting, LLC will be rolled under the Cold Core Group, LLC brand. "The industrial refrigeration market is growing. With that growth comes opportunity for well-positioned, vision-driven service providers with a full suite of capabilities. While Aircor and Arctic were experiencing exponential growth individually, it was clear that teaming up with the Cold Core Group would expand our capabilities and accelerate our collective potential – both regionally and nationally. This partnership hits on so many facets and we are thrilled to join the Cold Core Group family," said, CEO of Aircor Refrigeration and Arctic Consulting. "Allen has nearly 30 years of industrial refrigeration experience in areas ranging from regulatory and compliance to design and installation. His experience and proven track record is a tremendous addition to the Cold Core Group leadership team," Kopczynski said.