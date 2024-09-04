Menomonee Falls-based ATL Corp. sold to French company

Menomonee Falls-based Ad Tape & Label, d.b.a. ATL Corp.
, has been acquired by French company ADDEV Materials
for an undisclosed price.
ATL Corp. is a manufacturer of disposable adhesive medical devices, pharmaceutical labels, and other converted and die cut components
ADDEV Materials, headquartered in Lyon, is a designer and manufacturer of sustainable material solutions for industrial customers.
ADDEV makes products like films, composites, thermoplastics, paints and more. The company also owns Parafix, a distributor of adhesive tapes, foams, films and foils based in the United Kingdom.
“Joining ADDEV Materials will allow us to combine our market expertise with the resources and scale of an international group,” said Jason Hynes
, president of ATL Corp. “We are excited to leverage this alliance and provide our customers with a wider array of products and services.”
ATL has experienced continual growth while serving health care companies in the medical device, biotech and pharmaceutical spaces, according to an announcement from the company. This growth attracted ADDEV, which aims to grow its international presence.
ADDEV has annual revenues of approximately $232 million and 800 employees across Europe, North America and Asia.
“We are determined to accelerate our international growth to become a global leader in converting tapes for health care applications,” said Pascal Nadobny
, chairman and chief executive officer of ADDEV Materials. “ATL’s expertise and performance, combined with Parafix’s expertise and ADDEV’s position will enable us to expand our presence in the USA and Europe by creating numerous synergies. Additionally, we know the region well, as we have other industrial sites in the Midwest. Synergies can also be created with the teams in place in our other markets, such as mobility and industry.”
Milwaukee-based investment bank TKO Miller
served as the exclusive advisor for ATL Corp.