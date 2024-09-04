Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Menomonee Falls-based ATL Corp. sold to French company

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
ATL Corp.'s Menomonee Falls headquarters. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Learn more about:
ADDEV MaterialsATL Corp.TKO MillerJason Hynes
Last updated

Menomonee Falls-based Ad Tape & Label, d.b.a. ATL Corp., has been acquired by French company ADDEV Materials for an undisclosed price. ATL Corp. is a manufacturer of disposable adhesive medical devices, pharmaceutical labels, and other converted and die cut components ADDEV Materials, headquartered in Lyon, is a designer and manufacturer of sustainable material solutions for

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.