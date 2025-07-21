Meeting The Vision Together Through Shared Commitment And Empowerment

BizTimes Milwaukee: AI continues to have a massive impact on industries across the world. How does Annex see AI as a disruptor in financial services?

Spano: “The growth and use of AI is causing huge debate throughout the industry and our entire culture. While some in the financial services industry are just now awakening to its potential (and potential danger), we’ve already begun finding collaborative, secure paths to use AI as a supplement to our team. AI isn’t ready, and may never be, to completely listen or interact at a level comparable to our wealth managers. However, it can help perfect our workflows and safeguard our daily work against human error.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Spano: “Our most important responsibility to the Annex team is making sure we’ll be there for them and that we meet our vision together. Annex provides the infrastructure for employees to grow with the firm. In the end, it’s about shared commitment and empowerment. Our best days lie in front of us, and the path forward demands true teamwork, commitment to each other, and support of our shared vision.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your clients?

Spano: “Our most important responsibilities to clients are two-fold: listening to help them through their financial journey, and aiming to reduce friction (taxes, costs) as a fiduciary while improving outcomes. Personalized planning starts with a deep understanding of the values and objectives of the person we’re planning for, and that starts with listening. Ultimately, our clients tend to experience the best chance for satisfaction when their plan reflects their thoughts, concerns, and goals.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: Of all the sweeping headlines we’ve experienced this past year, which do you think may have been most overlooked?

Spano: “In May of 2025, streaming surpassed both broadcast and cable TV in total viewing time in the US. Most people would find that news anticlimactic, since we’ve all noticed the trend. For us at Annex, it’s the culmination of a movement we’ve seen in our clients and potential clients over the past year, an increased reliance on the internet as a source of news, communication, and entertainment across every age group. Every area within Annex Wealth Management, from marketing to reporting and how our clients expect updates, is affected by this change.”

BizTimes Milwaukee: How does your company foster innovation?

Spano: “We’ve always done a good job of providing opportunities for every member of our team to collaboratively share innovative ideas and philosophies, and it’s an area we’re focused on even more lately. We continue to embrace and integrate technology into our workflows to improve our level of service and team efficiency; we’re consistently encouraging continuous learning and improvement; and we’re steadily seeking client-centric solutions that address unique client needs and challenges.”

17950 W. Corporate Drive, Suite 300 • Brookfield, WI 53045

262-786-6363 • annexwealth.com