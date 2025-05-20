Medieval-themed resort project in Wisconsin Dells gets construction financing

Virginia-based real estate development firm Uphoff Ventures will build a 208-room resort on a 48-acres site in Wisconsin Dells at 2255-2325 Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Monday that it has secured construction financing for the project, called Dellshire Resort. JLL worked with Uphoff Ventures to secure a loan through a combination of a private lender and a commercial property assessed clean energy (C-PACE) lender.

Dellshire Resort will include a four-story luxury-themed hotel, two restaurants with a total of 350 seats, bars, retail shops, six indoor and outdoor pools, a meeting space for up to 280 people, a 9,000-square-foot family entertainment center and amusement rides.

The resort will also have a tree canopy walk offering a view of the surrounding area.

Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2026. Plain, Wisconsin-based Kraemer Brothers is leading the construction project. Site work began last year.

Dellshire Resort will be managed by Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality.

“This financing represented a compelling opportunity to facilitate the development of a distinctive, high-end resort in one of the Midwest’s premier tourist destinations,” said Adrienne Andrews, managing director for the JLL Debt Advisory team. “The Dellshire Resort is poised to capitalize on the strong demand for modern, family-focused hospitality experiences and become a landmark destination. The hotel will provide substantially larger and more luxurious room product than currently exists in the market. With access to nearby waterparks, gorgeous nature-oriented facilities, mixed virtual reality components and an entertainment-oriented resort, the Dellshire amenities will offer year-round appeal to guests.”

