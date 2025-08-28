McDonald’s restaurant planned at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc

A new McDonald’s restaurant is planned for a site within the Pabst Farms development area in Oconomowoc.

The restaurant chain plans build a 7,000-square-foot building on a 1.2-acre site just south of the UW Credit Union branch at 1314 Penny Lane and southeast of Oconomowoc Road and Summit Avenue. The site is in the same area where Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. purchased 16.5 acres earlier this year.

In the likeness of others across the country, the Pabst Farms McDonald’s restaurant will offer dine in and drive-thru service with seating for 32 guests inside. It will also offer third-party delivery service, according to city documents.

Plans will be brought in front of Oconomowoc’s Plan Commission on Sept. 3 for architectural review.

McDonald’s continues to be the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. with more than 13,500 locations across the country, according to Chicago-based Technomic Inc.’s annual Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

McDonald’s currently has an Oconomowoc location at 880 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Among the growing list of retail, restaurant and residential developments planned for or under construction in the Pabst Farms area, its most recent advancements include Pabst 59, a 59-acre mixed-use project located south of Pabst Farms Boulevard and east of the Fleet Farm store, and a Costco store planned at the intersection of Pabst Farms Boulevard and County Highway P.

