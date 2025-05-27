Mayville Engineering to acquire North Carolina-based metal fabrication company Accu-Fab for $120 million

Milwaukee-based Mayville Engineering Company plans to acquire Raleigh, North Carolina-based metal fabrication firm Accu-Fab, LLC for $120.5 million, according to a Tuesday announcement. Accu-Fab, currently owned by California-based Tide Rock Holdings, is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer providing metal fabrication solutions to large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). In addition to its headquarters, Accu-Fab has a