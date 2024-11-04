Login
Manufacturing

Mayville Engineering reaches $25 million settlement with Peloton

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Credit: BrandonKleinPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Mayville Engineering Co.Peloton
Milwaukee-based Mayville Engineering Co. has reached a settlement with New York-based Peloton Interactive, resolving a lawsuit in which the manufacturer initially sought more than $107 million from the fitness company for breaking the terms of a supply agreement. Under the terms of the deal, MEC will receive a gross payment of $25.5 million from Peloton.

