Matt Quinn

Matt Quinn, Waste-to-Energy Developer, Joins Mead & Hunt

Email: matt.quinn@meadhunt.com
Website: https://meadhunt.com/
Phone: (608) 443-0506

   

Bringing 12 years of experience, Matt knows the importance of establishing resilient, reliable, and affordable energy sources to help enable the transition to renewable energy for our planet and our communities. As a Waste-to-Energy developer for Mead & Hunt, he helps project developers, manufacturers, landfills, and municipalities turn waste into power by customizing combined heat and power, gensets, and anaerobic digestion to biogas systems. Driving growth for Mead & Hunt’s waste-to-energy solutions, Matt works remotely from Millbury, MA. He earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University at Buffalo.