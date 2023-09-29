MATC opens new STEM Educational Center at downtown campus

is celebrating the grand opening of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Educational Center at its downtown campus. The educational center, which officially opened on Friday in Building C of its campus at 700 W. State St., is designed to serve as a hub for students to explore, share, and learn from instructors and industry professionals as they strive to enter careers in the burgeoning STEM profession. College administrators, lead faculty, department chairs, students, community members and industry partners had a hand in designing and developing the 10,000-square-foot center. In addition to robotic and technological equipment, the center includes soft spaces, such as lounges, alcoves and study areas designed to spur informal learning and chance encounters for both students and faculty outside of class time.The primary objectives of the center are to ensure the success of the college’s STEM students, while also encouraging elementary and high school students to pursue STEM fields in college and as a career. There’s also a focus on strengthening STEM industry partnerships in Wisconsin and beyond. “There is a national effort to increase STEM enrollment at colleges as the industry is exploding in response to trends focused on changes in technology, equipment, software and instruction methods,” said Kamela J. Goodwyn, dean of MATC’s STEM Pathway. “Companies are looking for individuals who are critical thinkers and analytical problem-solvers, especially students of color and females. We believe MATC’s students are perfect for addressing this need.” MATC has about 1,000 students in its STEM Pathway, which offers certificates, technical diplomas, and associate degrees in about 30 different programs that lead to careers in civil engineering, quality engineering, mechanical design technology, mechanical and computer drafting, electronics technology, IT and more. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2021, there were nearly 10 million workers in STEM occupations. That total is projected to grow almost 11% by 2031 – over two times faster than the total for all occupations. Median annual wages as of May 2021 were $95,420 for STEM occupations, compared to $40,120 for non-STEM occupations.