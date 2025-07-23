MATC Committed to Providing Accessible, Affordable Education for Region

BizTimes Milwaukee: What did you learn in the last year?

Anthony Cruz: “In my first year of serving at MATC, my sense of how important the college is to our community has been continually reaffirmed. During my many meetings with our civic leaders, our community-based organization partners and our elected officials, I have gained a true appreciation for how the college impacts our community and how it serves our district residents. Our region needs the skilled graduates we produce to help fill thousands of job openings.

BizTimes: What challenge have you learned the most from?

Cruz: “The last six months have been fraught as the number of federal executive orders involving education proliferates, and Congress mulls possible changes and the potential elimination of funding and federal programs the college depends on. Despite this uncertainty, we are making sure that we are ready under any circumstances to serve our students and our community.

At one point, changes were proposed that would have eliminated Pell Grants for students who are less than half-time and another that would require students to increase credits earned to be considered full-time. We engaged with our lawmakers, U.S. representatives and partners to raise concerns about these proposed changes. We also remain connected to the national associations that advocate for two-year colleges, as well as the Wisconsin Technical College System, to be apprised of developments and updates that affect our students and the taxpayers in our district.”

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to students and families?

Cruz: “My most important responsibilities are to ensure that we have up-to-date curricula so our graduates have the technical knowledge, professional skills and career essentials our regional employers are looking for. The college currently works with more than 900 partners that help craft courses and curriculum to ensure MATC teaches the skills employers want and need their workers to have. We will always need that expertise. It’s vital we understand the needs of industry and the workforce.

My other important responsibility is to ensure that we have support services in place to help students overcome barriers and obstacles to getting here, staying here and graduating from here. We are always looking for new ways to help everyone succeed.”

BizTimes: Do you have any new services to announce?

Cruz: “MATC will play a pivotal role in advancing personalized medicine in Wisconsin’s federally funded biohealth tech hub by training highly skilled professionals to work with these cutting-edge technologies. The college established a Biotechnology Laboratory Technician program, designed to equip students with the foundational knowledge and practical skills necessary to pursue biotechnology careers.

The college is also working to establish a peer mentoring program for students to enhance their experience and to provide yet another level of support.”

