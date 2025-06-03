Masters Gallery Foods expands outside Wisconsin with purchase of California plant

Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods
, a national supplier of cheese for private label retail, food service and industrial use, has purchased an industrial facility located in Willow, California.
The converting and distribution facility is the former headquarters of Rumiano Cheese Co.
, which was recently acquired
by Plymouth-based Sartori Co.
In recent years, Masters Gallery Foods has expressed its desire to expand manufacturing efforts outside Wisconsin.
In 2016, Jeff Gentine
, president and CEO of the company, said Masters Gallery Foods had explored building new facilities outside Wisconsin
.
In addition its Plymouth headquarters, Masters Gallery Foods has an Oostburg production facility.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Masters Gallery Foods. We are committed to advancing the Willows operation, as originally envisioned by the Rumiano family, and building upon the legacy of what has been established here since 1919,” said Gentine in a Monday announcement. “Our goal is to use this facility as a platform for western growth, while positively impacting the City of Willows and the nearly 200 employees we now welcome into the Masters Gallery family.”
The Willows facility allows Masters Gallery Foods to serve customers on the West Coast without added freight costs. The company continues to employ former Rumiano Cheese employees at the site.
“After more than a century of family ownership, we’re proud to join forces with another family-owned business that truly respects what we’ve built at Rumiano Cheese. The team at Masters Gallery Foods shares our values, understands our story, and is committed to carrying our mission forward,” said John Rumiano
, owner of Rumiano Cheese Co. “This next chapter enables us to really scale our impact while creating exciting opportunities for our team, farmers, products, communities and the customers we’ve been honored to serve.”
