Marquette University receives $2 million gift from College of Engineering alumni couple

Marquette University has received a $2 million gift from Jake and Stephanie Stefan, an MU College of Engineering alumni couple.

Jake graduated in 1999 and Stephanie in 1998 from what is now the Opus College of Engineering.

According to a press release from the university, the Stefans were inspired by the impact of the Opus College of Engineering’s co-op program, which connects more than 500 engineering and technology companies across more than 30 states to hire students for co-ops and internships. Established in 1919, Marquette’s co-op program is among the first in the nation. Student co-op work experiences are full-time, paid positions with opportunities beginning after sophomore year. Students work full time, earn academic credit and do not take classes while on co-op.

- Advertisement -

The Stefans’ gift establishes an endowed fund to support the Opus College of Engineering’s Office of Industry Relations and its leader, ensuring that students continue to gain professional experience to help launch their careers.

“Stephanie and I recognize that part of being successful is giving back to the community. This is something we learned a long time ago from our parents, and which was reinforced during our time at Marquette,” said Jake Stefan, president of Atlanta-based ARCO Design/Build. “We always knew we wanted to find a way to do something special at Marquette. In reflecting on my career, I have always associated much of my success to the jumpstart I received by being a co-op student and getting such a valuable real-world education alongside my academic education.”

In recognition of the gift, the university has established an industry relations leadership position in the Stefan family’s name. Kennedy Coplen, a 2020 Opus College of Engineering graduate, is currently serving in the role as associate director.

- Advertisement -

“This gift from the Stefan family is an inspiration to our students, faculty and staff,” Marquette University president Kimo Ah Yun said. “We are grateful for the generous ways Jake and Stephanie are ensuring our students have similar opportunities to work toward a hope-filled future.”

Jake Stefan serves on the Opus College of Engineering’s Construction Engineering Advisory Council and has participated as a guest faculty instructor.

“This gift from the Stefan family affirms our commitment to providing transformational professional experiences and mentorship for Marquette engineering students so that they graduate prepared to lead and collaborate across industries,” said Dr. Kristina Ropella, Opus dean of the Opus College of Engineering. “The Stefan family knows firsthand how hands-on experience in industry can inspire an engineering student to discover their full potential and connect their classroom education to real-world impact.”

- Advertisement -

“The Stefan family’s leadership gift exemplifies how successful Marquette alumni can champion academic excellence to help Marquette students thrive in their future career paths,” said vice president for university advancement Tim McMahon. “In addition to their philanthropic generosity, we are thankful to Jake and Stephanie for their volunteer leadership and the many ways they give back to their alma mater.”