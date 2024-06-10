Marquette University president Michael Lovell dies

Marquette University president Michael Lovell died Sunday following a three-year battle with sarcoma, a form of cancer.

Lovell and his wife Amy were in Rome on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage with Marquette’s board of trustees and members of the Society of Jesus when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital.

Marquette did not provide additional details on the timing of Lovell’s hospitalization or specifics related to his death.

In a statement announcing his death, Todd Adams, chair of Marquette’s board; Kimo Ah Yun, Marquette’s provost; and Joel Pogodzinski, chief operating officer at Marquette, noted Lovell’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and community renewal and development.

“An entrepreneur at heart, President Lovell pushed Marquette and Milwaukee to ask what could be rather than settling for the status quo. Throughout his presidency, he attended hundreds of campus events each year and continued to teach undergraduate students in his product realization class, saying that he gained great energy from his interactions with students, faculty and staff,” the statement said.

Lovell was named president of Marquette in 2014 and was the first layman to hold the position. Before coming to Marquette, he was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee starting in 2011 and also served as dean of its engineering college starting in 2008.

In a message to the UWM community, current UWM chancellor Mark Mone reflected on his relationship with Lovell.

“Mike was a dear friend to many of us and had a profound influence on me,” Mone said. ”Whether it was working out with students, modeling a positive spirit, planning the next strategic partnership, or inspiring employees with a clear, strong vision for how we could better educate, conduct research, or engage in the community, Mike’s energy and enthusiasm were contagious. He was an engaged, highly effective leader who is already missed.”

John Walz, president of Milwaukee School of Engineering, said he had “a profound respect” for Lovell’s “unwavering commitment to enhancing the educational experience, promoting research and collaboration, and strengthening ties with the broader community.”

“He welcomed me to Milwaukee when I arrived to become president of MSOE, and I was honored to have him not only attend my inauguration but develop a lasting friendship,” Walz said. “As engineers leading universities, we were kindred spirits. Dr. Lovell’s legacy will continue to influence and guide Marquette University for years to come.”

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce issued a statement highlighting Lovell’s impact on the broader Milwaukee community.

“His leadership and dedication to education have had a profound impact on Milwaukee. The future of our region is better because of his contributions. Our thoughts are with those who knew and admired Dr. Lovell during this difficult time,” the statement said.