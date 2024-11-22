Marquette University names acting provost

Marquette University
announced on Thursday that Sarah Feldner
has been named acting provost following Kimo Ah Yun
’s election to serve as the university’s 25th president.
Ah Yun had served as provost and acting president before Wednesday’s announcement that he had been elected president
. Marquette will begin its national search for a permanent provost soon, according to the university’s Thursday news release.
Feldner has been dean of Marquette's Diedrich College of Communication since 2020. Before that, she served as the college’s associate dean for graduate studies and research. Feldner was also the director of Marquette Core Curriculum from 2016 to 2018.
As co-chair of the Student Success coordinating committee, she “helped lay the foundation” for Marquette’s Student Success Initiative — which recently resulted in the construction of the Lemonis Center for Student Success, according to the news release. The Lemonis Center opened in August
and houses an academic resource center, a career center, study rooms, a commuter lounge and other resources for students.
“I am honored to serve as Marquette’s acting provost, and I want to thank President Ah Yun for this opportunity to lead the university’s academic enterprise as a member of the executive leadership team,” Feldner said in the news release. “There are great opportunities in front of us at Marquette, and when we let our Catholic, Jesuit mission guide us and maintain our focus on student success and well-being, Marquette will, indeed, thrive.”
As acting provost, Feldner will collaborate with Marquette’s leadership team to drive the university’s strategic plan priorities.
“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Feldner for the past eight years, and I have great confidence in her leadership and commitment to Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission,” Ah Yun said in the news release. “Dr. Feldner’s dedicated service to Marquette and its educational mission has gone far beyond Johnston Hall, having led the Marquette Core Curriculum, Student Success coordinating committee and the University Board of Undergraduate Studies. She is a students-first leader with a keen understanding of and appreciation for the needs of our esteemed faculty.”