Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Marquette University names acting provost

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Sarah Feldner. Submitted photo.
Learn more about:
Marquette UniversityKimo Ah YunSarah Feldner
Last updated

Marquette University announced on Thursday that Sarah Feldner has been named acting provost following Kimo Ah Yun’s election to serve as the university’s 25th president. Ah Yun had served as provost and acting president before Wednesday’s announcement that he had been elected president. Marquette will begin its national search for a permanent provost soon, according

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.