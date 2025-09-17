Marcus to open limited service hotel in downtown Hilton’s west tower

Nearly a year since announcing plans to shut down the west portion
of the Hilton Milwaukee
hotel in downtown Milwaukee, operator Marcus Hotels & Resorts
unveiled a new vision for the property.
The 14-story tower will reopen in January 2026 as The Marc Hotel
, a "limited-service," independent hotel with 175 rooms, the hospitality division of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.
announced Wednesday.
The original decision to close the west tower -- reducing total room count at the Hilton property from 729 to 554 -- was made in conjunction with the recent $42 million renovation of the 1920s-era hotel (previously known as the Hilton Milwaukee City Center) at 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Construction on the project began in late 2024 starting with the guest rooms, which were all complete and back open for bookings by July
. The next phase of the project, transforming the hotel’s 34,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, began in June and recently wrapped up.
The Hilton is the city’s largest hotel and one of two hotels connected to the newly expanded Baird Center
, downtown's convention center, via skywalk.
Marcus Corp. CEO Greg Marcus
, who in a December interview with BizTimes
chalked up the move to take 175 rooms at the Hilton offline to “risk mitigation” -- in light of a weakened downtown hotel market post-COVID and the threat of increased competition -- said the company had continued to evaluate its plans for the west tower since announcing the Hilton renovation project last year.
He originally suggested the Hilton's west tower could be repurposed for other uses but also said the company would be open to ideas for keeping that part of the property operating as hotel rooms.
"With The Marc Hotel we achieve two objectives: supporting the city and the ability for the Baird Center to attract larger conventions by maintaining the current levels of hotel room supply, and avoiding the additional investment of renovating the west wing guest rooms while facing the risk of more taxpayer subsidized rooms being added to this market, as has been proposed," Marcus said in a news release Wednesday.
Development of a third -- and probably larger -- convention hotel would likely require some form of subsidy from the city.
"By keeping them as hotel rooms we preserve the ability to one day turn the (Hilton) property into a 1,000-room (convention) headquarters hotel should the future growth of the convention center and the strategic needs of the city dictate this course of action," Marcus said. "Alternatively, should a new substantially subsidized competitor be added to the city’s inventory, this allows us to keep this part of the asset productive while we wait to transition it to a new use.”
Marcus Hotels & Resorts described its new Marc Hotel as "an appealing destination for both convention attendees and travelers seeking a convenient limited-service hotel option."
As Greg Marcus noted, the company doesn't plan on investing in renovations to the rooms at the soon-to-be Marc Hotel. The only work that will be done to the building -- which was added to the property's original footprint in 2000 -- are "limited modifications to the hotel’s ground floor common space" to create a main entrance on North 6th Street.
The Hilton Milwaukee originally opened in 1928 as the Schroeder Hotel. Marcus Corp. purchased the hotel in 1972 and renamed it the Marc Plaza Hotel -- which is the inspiration for the new hotel's name. The property was renamed again in 1995 when it adopted the Hilton Hotels flag.
