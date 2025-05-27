Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

Marcus Theatres reports ‘record’ Memorial Day weekend

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Marcus theater
A Marcus Theatre location.
Learn more about:
Marcus Corp.Marcus TheatresGreg MarcusMark Gramz

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Marcus Theatres, the movie theater division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., today announced that it set company records for Memorial Day weekend box office sales, attendance, concessions, and food and beverage revenue.

The company said theatergoers were drawn to blockbuster hit films “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and others.

Greg Marcus
Greg Marcus

“Coming off an exciting April featuring the massive success of both ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ‘Sinners,’ this Memorial Day weekend broke our all-time records, with the incredible reception to the fun family live-action film, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and the action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ said Greg Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation. ‘Once again, huge audiences came out for the experience of enjoying these films on the big screen in theatres. We expect the momentum to continue throughout the summer with an exciting slate of films ahead.”

- Advertisement -

Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest movie theater circuit in the United States and currently owns and operates 985 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern and BistroPlex brands.

Mark Gramz
Mark Gramz

“Congratulations to our amazing Marcus Theatres team. With theaters busy from open to close all weekend long, they delivered an unforgettable experience for our customers,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “As moviegoers very well know, you simply cannot replicate the in-person movie experience from your couch. With so much to experience at Marcus Theatres, including our selection of fantastic food and beverages, incredible luxury seating, amazing sound and immersive screens, the movies are the hot destination this summer and all year long.”

More articles about Marcus Theatres:

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.