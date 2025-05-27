Marcus Theatres reports ‘record’ Memorial Day weekend

Marcus Theatres, the movie theater division of Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp., today announced that it set company records for Memorial Day weekend box office sales, attendance, concessions, and food and beverage revenue.

The company said theatergoers were drawn to blockbuster hit films “Lilo & Stitch” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and others.

“Coming off an exciting April featuring the massive success of both ‘A Minecraft Movie’ and ‘Sinners,’ this Memorial Day weekend broke our all-time records, with the incredible reception to the fun family live-action film, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and the action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ said Greg Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation. ‘Once again, huge audiences came out for the experience of enjoying these films on the big screen in theatres. We expect the momentum to continue throughout the summer with an exciting slate of films ahead.”

Marcus Theatres is the fourth-largest movie theater circuit in the United States and currently owns and operates 985 screens at 78 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern and BistroPlex brands.

“Congratulations to our amazing Marcus Theatres team. With theaters busy from open to close all weekend long, they delivered an unforgettable experience for our customers,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “As moviegoers very well know, you simply cannot replicate the in-person movie experience from your couch. With so much to experience at Marcus Theatres, including our selection of fantastic food and beverages, incredible luxury seating, amazing sound and immersive screens, the movies are the hot destination this summer and all year long.”

