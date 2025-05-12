Manufacturer plans to move from Milwaukee to Brown Deer

Manufacturer Laser Cutting, Inc.
is planning to relocate its operations from Milwaukee to Brown Deer.
Owners George
and Danielle Mladenov
recently agreed to purchase a 13,600-square-foot flex building at 8601 N. 43rd St., according to documents from the Village of Brown Deer.
The space was formerly used by laboratory equipment supplier Critical Room Control
, which moved to another space nearby in Brown Deer.
Laser Cutting, Inc. provides a variety of sign engraving, printing and fabrication for various clients and installations. The company manufactures signs and counter top displays for the trade show industry and specializes in flatbed printing, CNC routing 3D printing and laser cutting/engraving, according to a memo the Mladenov's submitted to the village.
"The property is turn key for us as will be using the building as is," the memo said.
The company, which has six employees and has been in business 35 years, currently operates out of a space at 1549 S. 38th St. in Milwaukee's Burnham Park neighborhood on the city's southwest side.