ManpowerGroup names its first chief growth officer

Milwaukee-based global workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup
announced that Valerie Beaulieu-James
has been named the company’s first chief growth officer, effective Aug. 1.
Beaulieu-James has more than 30 years of global experience in technology, sales, marketing, and workforce solutions. She spent about 23 years at Microsoft in senior leadership roles in Europe, North America, and Asia.
Chief growth officer is a new role for the company. Beaulieu-James will report to ManpowerGroup president and chief strategy officer Becky Frankiewicz
.
"Valerie is joining ManpowerGroup at a pivotal moment as we accelerate our growth agenda," said Frankiewicz. "She brings proven commercial leadership, with a track record of scaling impact through technology, data, and strong partnerships. I know she will help us add value to our clients as transformation accelerates, and she will create more personalized connections to meaningful work for our candidates. I look forward to partnering with Valerie as we strengthen our global brands, grow market share, and unlock new ways to deliver value around the world."
"ManpowerGroup has a strong legacy, iconic brands, and a bold vision for the future of work powered by purpose and people," Beaulieu-James said. "I'm honored to serve as the company's first chief growth officer and eager to lead a passionate global team focused on transforming the world of work. Together, we'll continue to put humans at the center while harnessing insights and championing AI adoption to enhance the candidate and client experience and fuel growth in targeted industries and verticals."