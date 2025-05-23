Becky Frankiewicz promoted to president and chief strategy officer of ManpowerGroup

Milwaukee-based global workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup
announced that Becky Frankiewicz
has been promoted to president and chief strategy officer of the company, effective June 1.
In her new role, Frankiewicz will lead the company's strategy including innovation, commercial strategy and the infusion of artificial intelligence. She will also oversee the development and execution of ManpowerGroup's strategic plans.
"I am proud to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment for our industry," Frankiewicz said. "Now is the time to accelerate growth by infusing AI and agentic AI across our global enterprise and building our iconic brands in new ways. Together with our talented teams and valued partners we will reimagine our business for the next 75 years, leveraging tech and platforms to drive even greater value for our clients and our talent."
"We have a window of opportunity to lead in shaping the future of the human capital industry and ManpowerGroup is ready to seize this moment," said Jonas Prising
, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. "I am delighted that Becky will take on this new position as president and chief strategy officer to lead the development of our overall strategy. This is how we ensure ManpowerGroup is well positioned to maximize tech advancements to create even more value for our clients and candidates for the next horizon."
Frankiewicz previously served as regional president, North America and chief commercial officer for the company.
Ger Doyle
has been named the new regional president of North America for the company, effective June 1. In that role, Doyle will oversee operations of all ManpowerGroup brands across the U.S. and Canada. Doyle joined ManpowerGroup in 2020 and currently serves as U.S. country manager for the company. Prior to that he served as head of the company's Experis brand in the U.S. and head of digital and business innovation.
"Our North America business is key to our success and Ger's proven track record of driving growth, and delivering results makes him the ideal person for this critical role," Prising said. "I look forward to all he will accomplish as we continue to strengthen our market position in the U.S. and Canada."
Frankiewicz joined ManpowerGroup in 2017. Prior to that she was general manager of PepsiCo’s Quaker Foods North America subsidiary. Before that she held a variety of senior leadership roles at PepsiCo. Prior to joining PepsiCo she worked in strategic consulting with Deloitte and Andersen Andersen and as an account executive for Procter & Gamble.
She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993 and an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1998.
ManpowerGroup ranked #219 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list with $18.9 billion in annual revenue.
