Mandy M. Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP, MSPA

DIRECTOR

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – June, 2023 –Mandy Nowaczynski, has joined Operose Advisors as the Director of Tax Services. She leads the firm’s tax and accounting practice and is responsible for family office accounting, tax planning, and return preparation for clients. Mandy has 13 years of experience in tax and financial planning for clients. Mandy holds a B.S. in accounting and finance, and a Master’s in professional accounting with an emphasis in tax from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Mandy serves as the Treasure for the Waukesha County Estate Planning Council.