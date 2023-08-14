Maker of Carmex moves forward with plans for new Franklin HQ

Franklin-based Carma Labs, the company that manufactures Carmex and other lip care products, has taken the next step in constructing a new headquarters in the city, a decision the company first announced back in January 2020.

City of Franklin Common Council documents show Carma Labs plans to build a new, 225,000-square-foot headquarters that would be located at approximately 9410 S. 76th St. Carma Labs purchased the land northeast of West Ryan Road and South 76th Street for about $2.23 million at the end of 2020.

Documents filed by Carma Labs with the Department of Natural Resources in August 2020 initially indicated plans for a 115,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility.

The city and Carma Labs plan on entering into a tax incremental district agreement to support development of the new headquarters. The Franklin Common Council will review the deal on Tuesday. The total cost of improvements to the site is estimated to be $1.8 million.

Carma Labs is currently located in the Franklin Business Park. It has a production facility at 5801 W. Airways Ave. and a distribution center and offices about a half-mile away at 9750 S. Franklin Drive. About 300 people currently work at Carma Labs in Franklin.

The company declined to share the total anticipated cost of the new headquarters at this time.