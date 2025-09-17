Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Marketing & Media

Magellan Promotions

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Magellan Promotions team.
The Magellan Promotions team.
Learn more about:
Magellan PromotionsMichael Wolaver

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

West Allis | Founded: 2005
Employees: 15 | Industry: Promotional products
Revenue (2025 projected): $10 million

Magellan Productions is a promotional merchandise supplier specializing in custom products like apparel, awards and event signage for higher education institutions.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

- Advertisement -

Michael Wolaver, founder: “Having worked with more than 550 colleges and universities, we are higher ed experts and we specialize in providing solutions to the unique challenges that these institutions face. As a full-service agency, we manage the project from start to finish. This includes planning, brainstorming, making product recommendations and assisting in graphic design. We also offer CRM integration, kitting, fulfillment and delivery.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We host roundtable sessions with small groups of clients from each focus area of our business. Volunteers serve on our admissions and advancement roundtables. We’re also a member of PPAI, our industry’s professional association. We attend their events throughout the year to stay up to date on trends and new products.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is intentionally fostered to embody our EPIC core values: Expertise, Partnerships, Innovation and Creativity. We are a community that thrives on shared values and a passion for excellence.”

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.