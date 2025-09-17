Magellan Promotions

West Allis | Founded: 2005

Employees: 15 | Industry: Promotional products

Revenue (2025 projected): $10 million

Magellan Productions is a promotional merchandise supplier specializing in custom products like apparel, awards and event signage for higher education institutions.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Michael Wolaver, founder: “Having worked with more than 550 colleges and universities, we are higher ed experts and we specialize in providing solutions to the unique challenges that these institutions face. As a full-service agency, we manage the project from start to finish. This includes planning, brainstorming, making product recommendations and assisting in graphic design. We also offer CRM integration, kitting, fulfillment and delivery.”

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

“We host roundtable sessions with small groups of clients from each focus area of our business. Volunteers serve on our admissions and advancement roundtables. We’re also a member of PPAI, our industry’s professional association. We attend their events throughout the year to stay up to date on trends and new products.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is intentionally fostered to embody our EPIC core values: Expertise, Partnerships, Innovation and Creativity. We are a community that thrives on shared values and a passion for excellence.”