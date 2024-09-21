West Allis | Founded: 2005

Industry: Marketing

Employees: 15

Magellan Promotions provides branded merchandise, including custom promotional products, apparel, awards and event signage, to higher education institutions.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Michael Wolaver, founder: “First, we have built a really strong team, which is at the core of our success. None of our growth would be possible without a team that cares about our clients, builds strong partnerships and strives for excellence. Second, we have positioned ourselves as a business of expertise that targets two specific audiences. We learn their challenges and use our expertise to create unique and innovative solutions. Third, we continue to evolve our business. This has included implementing the EOS business system and adding a wider range of services to meet our clients’ needs.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Differentiating ourselves in the market and effectively communicating our unique value proposition. While our niche agency approach sets us apart, we still face the challenge of overcoming the perception that our offering could be categorized as a commodity.”

- Advertisement -

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are growing our fulfillment services at a rapid pace. Over the past few years, we have seen a fourfold increase in demand for this service. To ensure we maintain the highest level of quality and provide a white-glove service experience, we made a strategic decision to move a large portion of our fulfillment work in-house, allowing us to have greater control over the process.”