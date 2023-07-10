Madison health-tech startup RadUnity completes seed funding round

Madison-based RadUnity Corp., a startup creating a platform aimed at making the process of medical imaging within the health care industry more uniform, has closed a $500,000 seed funding round. The funding came from two undisclosed angel investors based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Medical imaging varies greatly within the health care industry, according to RadUnity’s website. When CT images are reconstructed differently from scan to scan, it makes it harder for radiologists to figure out if changes in a patient’s disease or healing process are real, or the result of a different CT scanner being used.

RadUnity’s software-as-a-service platform controls the creation of images, making sure physicians have a consistent look and feel for imaging data for every patient. The company’s seed funding will be used to advance the development and implementation of the platform.

RadUnity Corp. was founded by Tim Szczykutowicz, Ph.D., in 2023 with the goal of addressing the lack of uniformity in medical imaging. The startup is using technology developed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on IP owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

“I am thrilled to move forward with FDA compliant product development,” said Szczykutowicz. “The fact that one of our investors is a former radiologist validates RadUnity’s potential to alleviate burnout and reduce time spent on image interpretations.”

RadUnity is also using the seed money to contract a team of regulatory experts and software engineering developers to design and implement a minimum viable product (MVP) across multiple sites and collect data sufficient for FDA submission.