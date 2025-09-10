Madison-based Venture Investors closes $80 million health fund

Madison-based venture capital firm Venture Investors Health Fund
(VI) has closed its seventh fund, raising a total of $80 million, according to a Wednesday announcement.
VI invests exclusively in companies that have the “capacity to redefine” health care pathways.
Founded in the 1980s, VI has spent decades investing in more than 80 health care startups, 11 of which have exited with valuations between $250 million and $2.25 billion.
Past investments
include Madison-based Elephas
, Milwaukee-based Rivermark Medical
, Milwaukee-based Ten Bay Bio
and Madison-based EnsoData
.
“Our seventh fund reinforces our commitment to backing visionary entrepreneurs whose innovations have the potential to shift paradigms in health care,” said Jim Adox
, managing partner at VI. “By focusing on technology that truly transforms how patients receive care, we aim to accelerate the translation of decades of research into real world impact for patients and their physicians.”
VI said it will continue supporting early-stage companies that use cutting-edge discoveries to deliver more precise, personalized care while improving access and reducing costs.
VI also said it plans to continue investing in emerging university startups. The firm has invested in more than 40 university ecosystem spinouts from institutions including the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Michigan.
With the new fund, VI will deepen its partnerships across core Midwest markets including Minneapolis, Madison, Milwaukee, and Ann Arbor.