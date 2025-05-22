Madison-based healthtech startup RedFox AI acquired by Recovery.com

Madison-based RedFox AI, a technology startup that helps patients complete their medical routines at home, has been acquired by Madison-based Recovery.com for an undisclosed prize.

RedFox AI has created a conversational AI program accessible from any smartphone. The program helps guide patients through their at-home diagnostic test or using an at-home medical device. RedFox gives users instructions verbally and helps them troubleshoot issues.

RedFox AI was named runner up of the 2023 Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition.

“We see AI as a powerful tool to advance our mission of building the best place online to find mental health and addiction treatment,” said Ben Camp, CEO and co-founder of Recovery.com. “We’ve already started weaving AI into our product and internal workflows, and the addition of the RedFox team will help us accelerate that work while keeping trust, safety, and patient focus at the center.”

The acquisition brings RedFox AI’s conversational technology and its co-founders, Nick Myers and Brett Brooks, into Recovery.com’s growing team.

Myers will serve as Recovery.com’s new director of AI innovation, leading efforts to integrate artificial intelligence across internal operations and into the company’s product roadmap. Brooks will join the engineering team to help scale AI features across Recovery.com’s platform.

“When Brett Brooks and I started RedFox in February 2020 we set out with a vision to make health care more accessible,” said Myers in a LinkedIn post. “From surviving the COVID-19 pandemic right as we got started, to launching the first MVP of our AI Navigator, to winning two pitch competitions, several awards, scaling up, scaling down, countless sleepless nights, and a lot of coffee the past five years has been a journey. One that neither of us would trade for the world.”