Madison-based health tech startup Amulet closes $5.8 million Series A funding round

Madison-based Amulet
, a startup that has created portable sensor technology to alert users to nearby allergens and contaminants, has completed a $5.8 million Series A funding round.
Amulet is parent company of Allergy Amulet, a brand with a signature wearable that enables people to test for food allergens on the go, and Amulet Scientific, a commercial brand with a detection platform that empowers restaurants, suppliers, manufacturers, and other food industry businesses to identify a range of molecular targets like food toxins and environmental contaminants.
Amulet will use the additional funding to scale its team, expand its detection portfolio and complete a full product launch.
"Amulet’s technology has the potential to improve the safety of our food systems and, by extension, the health and well-being of millions,” said Abigail Barnes
, founder and chief executive officer of Amulet. “From gluten to glyphosate in our food and soil, this funding will allow us to deploy rapid detection for both consumers and businesses to help ensure a safer food supply chain and reduce adverse health outcomes for the food allergy, food intolerant, and celiac populations.”
Amulet recently became a benefit corporation, meaning the company considers the impact of its business on society and the environment when making decisions. A benefit corporation is a traditional business with somewhat modified obligations and goals.