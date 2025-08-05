Madewell store to open at The Corners of Brookfield

Madewell
, part of the New York-based J. Crew Group
, will open a dual-concept men’s and women’s store at The Corners of Brookfield
shopping center in the fall.
Madewell will occupy a 4,575-square-foot space on Market Street and will sell its typical lineup of denim and other elevated basics, according to a press release. The store will be the first men’s and women’s dual-concept in the area, including its women-only location inside Mayfair Mall.
“We’re excited to open our newest location at The Corners, a dynamic destination that perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional retail experiences,” said Garrett Putney
, senior vice president of Madewell Stores. “This new location marks another step in our continued growth and expansion. We’re looking forward to joining this community and welcoming both new and loyal customers.”
The store will join the shopping center’s redevelopment of its Market Street corridor
, which includes Evereve,
a women’s retailer which is moving from a smaller location a block west, and Wisconsin’s first Alo Yoga
store.
Evereve and Alo are currently being built out and are expected to open by late summer, joining tenants like Bluemercury, Rowan, Sunglass Hut, Margaux Brasserie and [solidcore] that opened new stores at The Corners last year.
“The revisions to Market Street were designed to build on our deliberate tenant mix, attract the brightest and freshest brands, and contribute to the unique sense of place we have created at The Corners,” said Robert Gould
, CEO of The Corners. “Madewell accomplishes all three of those goals, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the center.”
