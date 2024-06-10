Made in Milwaukee: Denali Ingredients produces more than 1,000 unique baked inclusions

Denali Ingredients 2400 S. Calhoun Road, New Berlin INDUSTRY: Food manufacturing EMPLOYEES: 120-plus denaliingredients.com Denali Ingredients’ 110,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility is a confections wonderland that could rival Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The New Berlin-based company is a supplier of baked inclusions (think brownie and cheesecake pieces used in ice cream), edible cookie dough, chocolate