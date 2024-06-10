Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Made in Milwaukee: Denali Ingredients produces more than 1,000 unique baked inclusions

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A sheet of cooked brownies makes its way out of a large oven.
A sheet of cooked brownies makes its way out of a large oven.
Learn more about:
Denali IngredientsDawn MantheiMegan Slaven
Last updated

Denali Ingredients 2400 S. Calhoun Road, New Berlin INDUSTRY: Food manufacturing EMPLOYEES: 120-plus denaliingredients.com Denali Ingredients’ 110,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility is a confections wonderland that could rival Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The New Berlin-based company is a supplier of baked inclusions (think brownie and cheesecake pieces used in ice cream), edible cookie dough, chocolate

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee