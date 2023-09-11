Made in Milwaukee: Allenton-based ModTruss tapped to make Twitter’s short-lived ‘X’ sign

The giant “X” sign that ModTruss created for Twitter’s San Franciso headquarters.
ModTruss 7741 Commercial Lane, Allenton INDUSTRY: Design-engineering EMPLOYEES: Approximately 20 modtruss.com On a Sunday afternoon in July, billionaire Elon Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter to “X,” promptly changing his own profile picture on the social media platform to feature the company’s new logo. Just a few days later, videos began circulating on social media

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
