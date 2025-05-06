Luxury salon suites building planned for Brookfield

A 16,550-square-foot building featuring rentable luxury salon suites is planned in the Town of Brookfield at 21055 Crossroads Circle. The single-story building is planned for a roughly 3.7-acre site located within the business park just east of Bluemound Road, according to town documents. Avery & Birch, the company leading the development, owns and operates another

A 16,550-square-foot building featuring rentable luxury salon suites is planned in the Town of Brookfield at 21055 Crossroads Circle. The single-story building is planned for a roughly 3.7-acre site located within the business park just east of Bluemound Road, according to town documents., the company leading the development, owns and operates another rentable luxury salon suites location in Greenfield off of Highway I-43 and Highway 100 at 10901 W. Sunset Lane. Its Greenfield location offers 35 total salon suites ranging from single, double and triple suites, and a coffee bar, according to its website. Avery & Birch does not offer salon services but rather acts as a landlord for beauty professionals like hairstylists, lash technicians, makeup artists and masseuses, its website said. If approved, the Brookfield building would add to the area’s ongoing projects which include the reconstruction of, whichin November of 2024, and a newly proposed. A representative from Avery & Birch was not available for comment. [caption id="attachment_612239" align="aligncenter" width="1191"]Rendering of Avery & Birch's Brookfield location. Photo from town documents[/caption]