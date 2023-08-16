Luke Combs to play two shows at American Family Field in 2024

Just one day after pop star Pink played a sold-out show at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday announced that country music star Luke Combs will play two shows at the stadium on April 12 and April 13 in 2024.

Earlier this year, American Family Field hosted concerts by country music star Morgan Wallen on back-to-back nights, and a show with country music stars George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The Luke Combs shows will be produced by AEG Presents, the April 12 show will include opening performances from Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue, and the April 13 show will include opening performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Tickets for the Luke Combs shows will go on sale on Aug. 25. There will be an eight-ticket purchase limit.