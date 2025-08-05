Longtime Menomonee Falls custard shop to close

Pop’s Custard at N87 W16459 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls will close permanently at the end of the month due to lingering effects from COVID-19 and rising food and labor costs.

The custard shop, which has been open in the Menomonee Falls community for 45 years, announced Monday that it will close, via a Facebook post.

“Navigating the last few years has been an incredible challenge,” the post read. “The long road to recovery post-COVID, coupled with increases in food and labor costs, has created an obstacle we can no longer overcome. We’ve poured our hearts into keeping Pop’s the small-town custard shop that you loved from your childhood. We are incredibly proud and honored to have been a part of your memories.”

The owners are looking to sell the business to someone who will “continue to serve up delicious food to our amazing community and be able to dedicate the time and effort that it deserves,” according to the post.

A representative from Pop’s was not immediately available for comment on the closure.