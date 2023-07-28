Local investor purchases Harbor View apartment building

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affiliate of Madison-basedhas sold a Harbor View apartment building for $6.85 million. The building, called Castings Place Apartments at 111 E. Seeboth St., was sold to Dominic Ambroselli, a local real estate investor and owner of. Castings Place Apartments is a four-story, 55-unit apartment building with a vet's office on the first floor. Ambroselli Properties currently leases buildings in Kewaskum, West Bend and West Allis, according to the company's website. A representative from Stone House Development was not available for a request to comment on the transaction, but a spokesperson confirmed that the developer sold the building last week. Ambroselli did not respond to a request for comment.