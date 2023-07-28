Local investor purchases Harbor View apartment building

An affiliate of Madison-based Stone House Development has sold a Harbor View apartment building for $6.85 million.
The building, called Castings Place Apartments at 111 E. Seeboth St., was sold to Dominic Ambroselli, a local real estate investor and owner of Ambroselli Properties.
Castings Place Apartments is a four-story, 55-unit apartment building with a vet's office on the first floor.
Ambroselli Properties currently leases buildings in Kewaskum, West Bend and West Allis, according to the company's website.
A representative from Stone House Development was not available for a request to comment on the transaction, but a spokesperson confirmed that the developer sold the building last week. Ambroselli did not respond to a request for comment.