Local high school students present their companies to ‘Project Pitch It’ moguls

Local high school students took the stage during episode seven of “Project Pitch It,” with three companies taking home a $500 cash prize.

A trio of Brookfield Academy juniors shared the concept behind their company Chain Check.

Augustus Jurgens, Lincoln Weil and Samreena Sidhu hope to solve a common challenge many bicyclists face: knowing exactly when it’s time to replace and maintain a bike chain.

“Currently, there’s no easy way to check your bike chain’s wear and tear without a mechanic’s expertise or specific tools,” said Jurgens. “For a casual or new rider, this can be a very daunting task.”

Chain Check is a sensor that’s mounted on the main body of a bike, above the bike chain. It monitors and records the number of revolutions a chain completes. When a chain reaches the suggested number of revolutions, the sensor sprays red dye onto the chain and begins beeping.

“There’s no guesswork,” said Sidhu. “With just a small glance, you know the state of your chain.”

Let’s Dance Milwaukee

Jalana Johnson, a 15-year-old student at Milwaukee Lutheran, pitched her company called Let’s Dance Milwaukee. The studio is located at 4273 W. Center St. in Milwaukee.

Johnson has been a dancing for more than a decade and says she’s always had a passion for teaching kids the “art of dance.” The studio welcomes kids between ages 3 and 11.

“I created this studio as a safe space for (kids) to have in the community and also teach them the art of dance,” said Johnson.

The studio offers three styles of dance classes: an introduction to dance, majorette and lyrical. Each session is $50.

Johnson plans to use her winnings to support the operations of her business and offer scholarships to students.

MindsConnect

Brookfield East High School student Jake Zheng is the founder of the app startup MindsConnect.

MindsConnect is a mental health platform designed specifically by high school students, for high school students.

Zheng has spent the last four years working with the mental health organization Hope Squad as an ambassador.

He’s attended state summits on student wellness and gained resources from several mental health professionals during his time as an ambassador.

“Throughout my experiences, I’ve learned that students need mental health resources that meet three key criteria: resources that are private, free, and accessible to students on their own time,” said Zheng.

MindsConnect, via a mobile app and online platform, walks students through professionally sourced best practices related to self-care. Students also have access to a 24/7 mental health hotline.

Schools can purchase a subscription for their entire student population and can add any additional features they might want included on the platform. The service is free to students.

Zheng and a few friends from his computer science class are creating the platform which will formally launch in the coming months.

BizTimes Milwaukee is a media sponsor of “Project Pitch It.” A replay of episode seven will air on WISN-TV 12 on Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m.