Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Retail

Local fashion brand Unfinished Legacy eyes continued growth

Expects to double revenue with new 2025 initiatives

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
In-house screen printing at Unfinished Legacy’s Milwaukee flagship store.
In-house screen printing at Unfinished Legacy’s Milwaukee flagship store.
Learn more about:
Milwaukee BrewersMilwaukee BucksSummerfestTRUE SkoolUnfinished LegacyBrema BremaDaleshontai Jene Tate

Milwaukee-based Unfinished Legacy, a young streetwear brand with nationally acclaimed designs and partnerships with premiere local businesses, has ambitious plans to expand beyond the fashion scene this year. From publishing a proprietary magazine to opening a new studio for local artists and embarking on a statewide tour, Unfinished Legacy’s growth is… unfinished. In 2020, amidst

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.