Little Village Play Café opens crowdfunding campaign, plans for future franchises

Little Village Play Café
founder and owner Abi Gilman
has launched a campaign via the crowdfunding platform Honeycomb Credit with hopes that the business can secure enough funding to eventually begin the process of franchising nationally.
“I've heard from so many of you in cities across the country — Minneapolis, Hoboken, Madison, Chicagoland, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Nashville, Portland (just to name a few) about how much you'd love a space like the Little Village Play Cafe in your neighborhood. After our first incredible year of being open, I'm thrilled to say: let's do it,” said Gilman via a LinkedIn announcement Friday.
She’s trying to raise between $50,000 and $100,000. Part of the funding will allow the business to hire a team of experts that will help prepare the Little Village Play Café for expansion via franchising. The funding will also be used to streamline the company’s operations and allow it to have extra working capital on hand.
"These purchases will support the development of a comprehensive franchise model, enabling us to expand our brand presence beyond our current location," according to the company's Honeycomb campaign. "By creating detailed guides, training programs, and operational templates, we will be well-equipped to offer franchise opportunities to potential investors, thereby accelerating our growth trajectory."
The first Little Village Play Café opened in late 2022 at 6505 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa. The 3,700-square-foot space features a designated play area with toys and play-based activities for children ages 0 to 6 as well a cafe with a full espresso bar and free wifi. The play café is open to the public.