Little change in Wisconsin employment picture in May

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 2.9% in May and the state added a total of 2,300 private sector jobs, according to the latest data from the state Department of Workforce Development.

The labor force participation rate in the state was also unchanged at 65.9%. A year ago, that rate was three-tenths of a point higher. The unemployment rate was at 2.9% in May 2023.

Nationally, the unemployment rate is 4% and labor force participation is at 62.5%.

- Advertisement -

Wisconsin’s job gains for the month were concentrated in service providing sectors. The accommodation and food services sector added 1,900 jobs, arts, entertainment and recreation added 1,500 and professional and business services added 1,000.

On the goods producing side, manufacturing added 300 jobs but the construction sector lost 1,500.

Health care and social assistance also lost 1,100 jobs and retail trade lost 1,000, offsetting a gain of 1,100 in wholesale trade.

- Advertisement -

Compared to a year ago, Wisconsin has added 25,100 jobs, a growth rate of 0.96%. Health care and social assistance has been the biggest driver, adding 10,800 positions, an increase of 2.64%. Leisure and hospitality is also up 2.45% with the addition of 6,900 jobs.