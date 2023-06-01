Minnesota firm buys Menomonee Falls, Appleton buildings in $7 million deal

Engman-Taylor's Menomonee Falls headquarters.

Last updated on June 1st, 2023 at 01:56 pmIn a $7 million deal, an affiliate of Minnesota-based real estate investment firm Likewise Partners has acquired the real estate portfolio of Menomonee Falls-based Engman-Taylor Company Inc., a distributor of metalworking tools and supplies. The deal consists of three buildings, one in Menomonee Falls, one in Appleton

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

