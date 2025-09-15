Lifeway Foods investment will double production capacity at Waukesha plant

Morton Grove, Illinois-based Lifeway Foods
, a manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, has begun a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar expansion project at its Waukesha facility.
The expansion project will eventually double production capacity at the plant, which is located at 2101 Delafield St., according to a Monday announcement from the company. Lifeway Foods declined to share specifically how much money is being invested in the project.
Phase one of the expansion project, which involved doubling the number of fermentation tanks used to make kefir, is complete.
Three future phases of expansion are expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2026. The investment is being driven by “nationwide growth” for Lifeway Foods’ products, the company said.
In the second quarter of 2025, Lifeway Foods recorded a record $53.9 million in net sales, an 18% year-over-year increase.
Lifeway Foods spent $4.5 million in 2025 to expand capacity and upgrade facilities, according to the company's latest earnings call.
The company expects to see a “significant hiring ramp-up” once the Waukesha expansion is complete.
"We're not just growing; we're accelerating," said Julie Smolyansky
, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "With record-breaking results across Q1 and Q2 and blistering momentum already in Q3, Lifeway is charting a new growth frontier. Our Waukesha expansion ensures we scale smart, invest in community and remain at the vanguard of functional dairy innovation."