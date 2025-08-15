Lifetime Achievement Award: Geri “Nana” Fotsch

Geri “Nana” Fotsch, president of the Fotsch Family Foundation, was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at BizTimes Media’s 12th annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program on July 24. The award honors an individual or individuals who have gone above and beyond to provide many years of service and philanthropy to our community.

The Nashotah-based Fotsch Family Foundation focuses on supporting Catholic institutions and education. The foundation has made numerous contributions to local organizations, including Marquette University, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Nativity Jesuit Academy, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee and the Women’s Care Center. Among its many contributions, the foundation provided $1 million to support families affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021, and $1 million to Waukesha County Technical College, which helped build an Integrated Manufacturing Center on its campus.

The foundation exceeded $14 million in contributions to Marquette’s Time to Rise fundraising campaign, including $7 million for a College of Engineering leadership center, and additional gifts for scholarships, the Grotto to the Blessed Virgin Mary behind St. Joan of Arc Chapel, and the Dr. E.J. and Margaret O’Brien Hall, home of the College of Business Administration, Graduate School of Management and the university’s innovation leadership programs.

For over a decade, Fotsch and the Fotsch Family Foundation have been major supporters of Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin. Each year on Halloween she and her family serve dinner to families staying there while family members receive health care treatments in the area.

“But it’s never just a meal. It’s warm smiles, thoughtful Halloween treats, and above all, love in action,” said Bridget Kesner, director of development for Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

When Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin expanded its facility, located near the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa, the foundation sponsored the Fotsch Family Gathering Area. In 2022, the nonprofit honored Fotsch and the foundation with the James W. Pihos Award, given annually to recognize and honor an individual, corporation, foundation or organization for their dedication to Ronald McDonald House’s mission through their vision, passion and philanthropic support.

“At the ceremony, Nana left us all inspired with a simple, powerful call to action: ‘Get off your butts and do something good for the community,’” Kesner said. “I have had the honor of knowing and loving Nana for more than 20 years. She is my friend, my role model and a shining example of what it means to lead with both head and heart. To me, she is the very definition of a grateful giver. She shares her talents – her wisdom, perspective and heartfelt insights to help elevate those she serves. Her wisdom inspires those she works with to be better and do better. She shares her treasure – with generous philanthropic support and a heart that always asks, ‘What more can I do?’”

Born in Illinois, Fotsch met her husband, William “Bill” Fotsch, in high school. After they married, Bill bought a machine tool company, named Bausch Machine Tool Co., and moved the business to West Allis. He eventually sold the company and retired.

Now 93 years old, Nana Fotsch is extremely proud of her family; she has eight children, 31 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Her son, Tom Fotsch, is chief operating officer and co-owner of Pewaukee-based EmbedTek, a technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of embedded systems.

The Fotsch family motto is “to whom much has been given, much will be expected,” which is from St. Luke.

“God put us here to help and to love one another,” Fotsch said. “Sometimes loving others requires us to dig deep. It isn’t always easy.”

Fotsch noted that oftentimes older people get cranky and frustrated because they can’t help others the way they used to or want to. Her advice for a happy life is to not talk about your troubles.

“No one wants to be with negative people. Be positive,” she said. “The world has enough downers, and we need positivity. When you see someone who is down, find something nice to say. Give them a compliment. When they look down and out, give them a big hug.”