Lemberg Electric names new president

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Kyle Witte

Brookfield-based electrical contracting firm Lemberg Electric announced the promotion of Kyle Witte to president, beginning January 2024. Witte has been with the company for 28 years, previously serving as a project executive. “It is our pleasure to name Kyle as the next president of Lemberg Electric,” said Tim Scheid, chief executive officer. “His experience, reputation

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR