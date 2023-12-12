Lemberg Electric names new president

Brookfield-based electrical contracting firmannounced the promotion ofto president, beginning January 2024. Witte has been with the company for 28 years, previously serving as a project executive. “It is our pleasure to name Kyle as the next president of Lemberg Electric,” said, chief executive officer. “His experience, reputation within the community, and most of all, his rapport with those he will lead make him perfectly suited to take the company forward. Witte’s longevity and reputation for excellence has created a solid foundation for him in the Milwaukee construction market across all industries including health care, education and commercial retail.” Witte will serve as president transitioning into the role under Scheid. His responsibilities include overseeing the direction of the company’s human resources and marketing, as well as all five service areas at Lemberg including, construction and pre-construction, data communications, electrical service, energy technologies, and business signs. He will continue to lead the construction department until a replacement is selected. “I am extremely honored to have been selected as the next president at Lemberg,” Witte said. “I am excited to help lead the company that has been my home for my entire professional career. In those 28 years, Lemberg has grown and changed, and I have learned so much from those before me. With our leadership team in place, I hope to utilize that knowledge to propel us toward our 100th year in business and beyond.” Lemberg Electric Company, Inc., was founded in 1928 in Milwaukee and serves the southeastern Wisconsin business community in electrical service, sign design and installation, data communications, energy management and electrical construction. Lemberg has been an ESOP company since 1992.