Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Leinenkugel’s, Johnsonville unveil Oktoberfest beer brats

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have teamed up to create an Oktoberfest brat. Submitted image.
Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have teamed up to create an Oktoberfest brat. Submitted image.
Learn more about:
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.Johnsonville

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have teamed up once again to create a limited-time brat flavor – this time with a fall twist.

The Sheboygan County-based sausage maker announced this week the launch of Oktoberfest Beer Brats. Johnsonville has infused its pork sausage with Leinenkugel’s seasonal Oktoberfest beer in these limited-edition brats.

“There’s nothing quite like fall in Wisconsin—from incredible weather, the leaves changing and tailgating which means the glorious smell of brats on the grill,” said Tony Bugher, president of J. Leinenkugel Brewing Co. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with Johnsonville for the second year in a row to bring something truly special for fall.”

- Advertisement -

This is the second time Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have collaborated to create a new brat flavor. Most recently, the brands launched a Summer Shandy flavored brat variety.

“After the Johnsonville Summer Shandy Beer Brat became our fastest-selling limited-time offer product, we knew the Leinenkugel’s partnership was a recipe for success,” said Damien Tamez, senior brand manager at Johnsonville.

The Oktoberfest brats are available in a five-pack at select retailers in Wisconsin, as well as online.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.