Leinenkugel’s, Johnsonville unveil Oktoberfest beer brats

Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have teamed up once again to create a limited-time brat flavor – this time with a fall twist.

The Sheboygan County-based sausage maker announced this week the launch of Oktoberfest Beer Brats. Johnsonville has infused its pork sausage with Leinenkugel’s seasonal Oktoberfest beer in these limited-edition brats.

“There’s nothing quite like fall in Wisconsin—from incredible weather, the leaves changing and tailgating which means the glorious smell of brats on the grill,” said Tony Bugher, president of J. Leinenkugel Brewing Co. “That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with Johnsonville for the second year in a row to bring something truly special for fall.”

This is the second time Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville have collaborated to create a new brat flavor. Most recently, the brands launched a Summer Shandy flavored brat variety.

“After the Johnsonville Summer Shandy Beer Brat became our fastest-selling limited-time offer product, we knew the Leinenkugel’s partnership was a recipe for success,” said Damien Tamez, senior brand manager at Johnsonville.

The Oktoberfest brats are available in a five-pack at select retailers in Wisconsin, as well as online.