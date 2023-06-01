This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

LeighAnn Hanrahan

LeighAnn Hanrahan joins CFI as VP, Human Resources

Email: leighann.hanrahan@cfihope.org
Website: https://cfihope.org.
Phone: (414) 937-2134

   

LeighAnn Hanrahan has been named Vice President of Human Resources for the Centers for Independence (CFI). In this role, LeighAnn provides executive-level leadership and guidance to CFI’s HR operations. She is responsible for overseeing the agency’s policies, procedures, and best practices for the organization and for compliance with employment, safety, and other laws and regulations. LeighAnn has an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and serves on the board of directors for The Gathering of Southeastern Wisconsin.

