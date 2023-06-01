LeighAnn Hanrahan has been named Vice President of Human Resources for the Centers for Independence (CFI). In this role, LeighAnn provides executive-level leadership and guidance to CFI’s HR operations. She is responsible for overseeing the agency’s policies, procedures, and best practices for the organization and for compliance with employment, safety, and other laws and regulations. LeighAnn has an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and serves on the board of directors for The Gathering of Southeastern Wisconsin.