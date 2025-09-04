Left behind during Great Recession, West Bend condo project gets new developer

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

A housing development in West Bend that has sat unfinished for nearly two decades is getting a second chance under a proposal from a different developer.

Glenbeulah-based Hillcrest Builders and Construction is planning to complete a project originally started in 2004 along Barton Avenue and Lakeridge Court and Barton Avenue and Rainbow Lake Lane.

The initial development stalled during the Great Recession, with 60 completed condominium units and the foundation of an unfinished 32-unit building.

"It failed pretty quickly, mainly because of the economy but also because of the product mix," said Paul Apfelbach, director of development for Hillcrest.

Hillcrest acquired the land from a bank in 2020 and has been working on a revised plan to build out the rest of the developable land.

Their new proposal includes 18 duplexes, totaling 36 units, and six single-family homes. Unlike traditional single-family residences, these homes would fall under a condominium ownership structure.

While the original 2004 plan envisioned more than 100 additional units in larger buildings, Hillcrest scaled back the scope, citing high construction costs and financial risk compared to current condo values.

The firm also plans to incorporate the previously constructed foundation, which is currently undergoing tax foreclosure, into the revised project once the legal process is complete, according to Apfelbach.

On Tuesday, the West Bend Plan Commission approved rezoning for the property, though it will need to return to the city for further site plan review before construction can commence.

[caption id="attachment_619251" align="aligncenter" width="690"]Map from Hillcrest Builders and Construction[/caption]