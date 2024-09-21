Brookfield | Founded: 1995

Industry: Education

Employees: 155

Learning Exchange provides a full range of supplemental educational services and benefits to non-public school students and educators through federal grants aimed at enhancing student engagement, providing teacher professional development and fostering family engagement.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

T.J. Larkin, owner: “People. From our leadership team to our teachers, our team and family approach allow our staff to compete and win while working with our clients’ expectations and needs.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Finding qualified employees who fully embrace our culture, processes and procedures to effectively implement our proven systems for our clients.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“The Milwaukee area is constrained by its proximity to the lake, which I believe hinders new development and enterprise from entering the region. However, when something new does arrive, the community wholeheartedly embraces it, generating excitement and buzz. This type of acceptance is encouraging, and I hope to see more new businesses and industries come to the region.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Take advantage of opportunities presented to you, no matter how they come about.”