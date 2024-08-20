Learning as I go: Lessons as a woman in business

Since I started Aras promotions nearly two decades ago, I have always led by example. I have done every job in this company from working our events themselves to vacuuming our office rugs. I take pride in fostering a collaborative environment and taking time to brainstorm with my employees to come up with something amazing.

Hard work can get you everywhere – you don’t have to be the smartest person in the room to reach your goals. What you truly need is work ethic and determination.

But just because someone has the determination, doesn’t mean mistakes aren’t made. The most important lesson I’ve learned as a leader is that everyone makes mistakes, but how you deal with the aftermath matters. Own your mistakes. Learn from them. Improve yourself and your company’s processes. Move on and don’t dwell.

I recently heard a client say in an interview, “hire fast, fire faster.” This has been a tough but major lesson for me. In the past, I’ve taken it personally when an employee doesn’t work out, feeling it reflects my leadership style. However, I have never regretted the decisions I’ve made. Founder and CEO of Spanx, Sara Blakely, said, “Trusting your gut is like a muscle – the more you do it, the stronger it gets.” I am constantly learning to trust my intuition because deep down, I always know the right decision to make.

Although Aras will be my legacy, I hope those within the company view my legacy as the manager that I was and the lessons I learned. Life is short, and I want my team to love what they do at Aras as much as I do.

